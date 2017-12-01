From Friday night through Sunday, here's a curated list of events to keep you and your family active this first weekend of December.

1. Jingle bell walk and tree lighting

Watch for a Charlottetown Parks and Rec truck decked in holiday decor for the annual jingle bell walk Friday night. (Charlottetown — Great Things Happen Here/Facebook)

Come to the annual jingle bell walk and Christmas tree lighting Friday evening, put on by Charlottetown's Parks and Recreation Department.

The walk starts at 6 p.m. at the Beach Grove Routes for Nature and Health Trail. Meet in the parking lot behind the Beach Grove nursing home. Bring a flashlight to light the trail and a bell for some holiday jingle, and be ready for some caroling!

After the walk, enjoy free activities at the West Royalty Community Centre from 6:30 till 7:30 p.m. There will be wagon rides, entertainment by Music Man Michael Pendergast, inflatables and a Christmas tree lighting. There will also be refreshments and a cookie-decorating station.

2. Tunes at the new brewery

Copper Bottom Brewing in Montague will present free music Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons throughout December. (Copper Bottom Brewing/Facebook)

Copper Bottom Brewing, which just opened in the former Graphic Newspaper building on Main Street in Montague will have live entertainment every Friday in December from 7 to 9 p.m.

Andrew G. MacDonald will be playing "an eclectic list of oldies, newbies, and plain old classics," to sing along to on harmonica, keyboard and guitar, says the event's Facebook page.

They'll also have musical guests on Sundays from 3 to 5 p.m. as part of their new Tunes on Tap series — this week, Ward MacDonald, Thomas Harrington and Taylor Johnston will play a mix of upbeat tunes.

Admission to both events is free. The brewery will also have local food truck Wicked Fries serving pub fare Friday through Sunday.

3. Get decorating

Decking the halls can lead to prizes for Charlottetown residents. (Reuters)

Charlottetown residents are being encouraged to decorate their homes for a chance to win prizes in the Wintertide Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

Participants are being asked to register by noon on Monday, Dec. 4. Judging will begin the following Monday, Dec. 11. There are three top prize packages of local goods and seasonal treats.

Entries will be judged on use of natural materials, lighting, creativity and overall design.

For more information or to register, call the city at (902) 566-5548 or email cnicholson@charlottetown.ca.

4. Craft and bake sale in Linkletter

Knitting and holiday decor will be on offer at the Linkletter craft and bake sale Saturday. (Submitted by Kari Reynolds)

Linkletter Community Centre's Annual Craft and Bake Sale in Linkletter will happen Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the bake sale go toward a free turkey dinner for community residents in January. Admission is free.

5. Christmas in Cornwall

Saturday morning in Cornwall there's a pancake breakfast with Santa and friends from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Cornwall Civic Centre. Enjoy pancakes and sausage, juice and coffee or tea. The Island Storm basketball team will be there to help serve.

Admission at the door is $2 for children, $5 for adults or $10 for a family. All proceeds go to help local families through the holidays.

Stick around for the Christmas in Cornwall Multicultural Fun Day at 1 p.m. at the Civic Centre — it'll include crafts, games, vendors, refreshments and entertainment. Admission is free.

6. Sirens

P.E.I. choral group Sirens will present a concert entitled Winter's Night this weekend on both Friday and Saturday evening. (Sirens/Facebook)

Sirens, an award-winning women's choral ensemble from P.E.I., presents its first concert of the season, called Winter's Night.

There are two opportunities to hear Sirens this weekend — Friday at 7 p.m. at Park Royal Church in Charlottetown and Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew's Church in Vernon Bridge.

More information on the event's Facebook page.

7. Souris Christmas Parade

There's always something new to see in the annual Souris Christmas parade. (Town of Souris/Facebook )

Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in Souris, take in the 37th annual Christmas Parade, which will wind from Chapel Avenue onto Main Street ending at the Eastern Kings Arena.



Volunteers along the route will be accepting donations of canned animal food, pet toys and non-clumping kitty litter for the P.E.I. Humane Society, as well as donations for the Souris Food Bank.

Canada Post members will also be collecting letters for Santa. More on the event's Facebook page.

8. Children's plays at The Guild

The Guild Music Theatre School presents two holiday-themed plays Saturday afternoon. (Submitted by The Guild)

The Guild Music Theatre School is presenting two shows in one: Jingle Jury and Elfis and the Frozen Princess.

The shows premiere Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Guild in Charlottetown, and will also be on stage Dec. 16 and 17 at 4 p.m.

The school teaches theatre skills to children in grades one to 12.

Tickets are $18 each and can be purchased here.