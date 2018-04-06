6 fun things to do on P.E.I. this first full weekend of April

If you can take a break from spring cleaning and garden planning this weekend — and you should — there's plenty to entertain you on P.E.I. this weekend.

Here are but a few suggestions.

1. Hillsburn at the Mack

Friday night at 7:30 p.m. see Hillsburn at The Mack as part of the Confederation Centre's Songwriter Series.

According to the Facebook event, "Hillsburn blends powerful songwriting, soaring three-part harmonies and huge presence for an electric live show that draws on elements of folk, rock, and popular music." If you watch the above video, you can see they really give 'er on stage.

In 2016 the Halifax-based quintet won a Canadian folk music award for best new artist and an ECMA for fans' choice video. The band is promoting its second album The Wilder Beyond.

Tickets for the show are $20 to $26 and can be found here.

2. Drag Race Trivia

Local drag queen Demona Deville will host Drag Queen Trivia Friday night at Mavor's. (Submitted by Pride PEI)

Friday night from 8 to 10 p.m. at Mavor's Bistro in the Confederation Centre, Pride P.E.I. presents Drag Race Trivia with host Demona Deville.

Trivia questions will be all about the popular television show RuPaul's Drag Race.

Cost is $5 per person and everyone is welcome.

3. Indoor yard sale

Yard sale season has begun! Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spring Park United Church at 65 Kirkwood Dr. will hold its yard sale indoors.

They've been holding the sale every year for at least a decade and say this one will be the biggest ever — with housewares, sporting goods, linens and more.

Admission is free and there's free babysitting. More info on the event's Facebook page.

4. Ian Janes at Winterjazz

​

Saturday from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at The Pourhouse above The Old Triangle in Charlottetown, the Winterjazz concert series presents "incredible triple threat" Ian Janes.

The series' very talented hosts and house band Ian Toms, Glen Strickey, Deryl Gallant and Matt Bridges are excited to welcome Janes, whom they simply call "one of the best singer/songwriter/guitarists in the country."

Janes's new CD Yes Man is nominated for best pop album at this year's ECMA's and the first single was featured on the popular TV series Nashville, receiving wide spread airplay internationally.

Admission $20 or $10 for students — to make reservations call (902) 892-5200. More on the event Facebook page.

5. Voices of Spring

The Confederation Centre's Children's Chorus presents its annual Voices of Spring concert this Sunday afternoon. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

The Confederation Centre Youth Chorus presents its annual April concert Voices of Spring Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Trinity United Church.

The chorus, directed as always by Don Fraser, will perform folk songs and classics they'll be presenting on their upcoming tour to Florida.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

6. Amanda Jackson Trio

See the Amanda Jackson Trio Sunday night at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. before they head out on their first-ever mini-tour later this month.

The trio, which includes Todd MacLean and Dale McKie, forms the core of the Amanda Jackson Band, who play original contemporary roots and has two albums, Live at Harmony House (2016) and Fire in the Blue (2017). Jackson is the former lead singer for the band Bad Habits.

One of the top 10 finalists for this year's CBC Searchlight new talent contest, the Amanda Jackson Band was one of the top five chosen by voters across the country for their song Dance Into the Light.

Island singer-songwriter Anya (not to be confused with Irish musician Enya) will open the show with her original indie folk/jazz songs.

The show is open to all ages but minors must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased at The Old Triangle.

More P.E.I. News