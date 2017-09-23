It's official — fall is here, and there's plenty of fun for Islanders to be part of.

Go for a hike on one of PEI National Park's trails at Robinson's Island or Greenwich, or design and execute a pretty fall display with pumpkins, fall mums and cattails.

Here are some other suggestions.

1. Count birds

Last year, teams of birdwatchers found 107 species of birds on P.E.I. in a 24-hour period. (Shirley Gallant/Facebook)

Saturday, Islanders are invited to take part in the Bennett Birding Classic.

Teams of three to seven people gather pledges then head out in the wee hours of the morning across P.E.I. to spot as many species as possible in one 24-hour period. Last year, teams found 107 species.

The event helps to gather important information on fall species in P.E.I., while raising funds to secure their habitat, according to the event's Facebook page. It's a joint activity of the Natural History Society of PEI and Island Nature Trust.

2. Navrati Festival

This Saturday evening from 7:30 to 11:45 p.m. at the Stratford Town Hall, join in the traditional Indian festival of Navrati.

"The celebrations in India go on for nine days but here we are only doing it for one day — hopefully we can do all nine days in the future," said organizer Kish Katariya, who's originally from India.

There will be Indian snacks for sale but the main focus of this celebration is dancing — learn how to do the festival's traditional Garba dance, here.

Find out more on the event's Facebook page.

3. 70-mile Coastal Yard Sale

Take in the whole 70-mile Yard Sale route in one day or two this weekend. (70 Mile Coastal Yard Sale/Facebook)

Southeastern P.E.I.'s annual 70-Mile Coastal Yard Sale runs all day Saturday and Sunday.

There are 150 official sites and many more unofficial ones — from Charlottetown, just head over the Hillsborough Bridge through Stratford on the Trans-Canada Highway to begin.

Find booklets ($2 each) of the route and vendor descriptions at retailers including Coopers Red and White in Eldon, P.E.I., and Murphy's Pharmacies Island-wide.

Remember to take water, snacks and plenty of change and small bills, as well as reusable bags for your treasures.

4. Draw anonymously

You don't have to draw well to participate in Saturday's fun art event at the Charlottetown Farmer's Market. (Society of Anonymous Drawers/Facebook)

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., join in a free event at the Charlottetown Farmer's Market for a masked art event.

"Visitors will be invited to don masks for the most thoroughly anonymous drawing experience," the event's Facebook page says.

Materials are provided and all ages are "welcome and encouraged." More info on the event's Facebook page.

"[SAD] essentially exists so people don't have to be scared about drawing badly. You can show it off without feeling like you have to draw perfectly," the society's website explains. However, it is P.E.I., so people will likely know you from your sweater/hair/jewelry.

The event is part of Flotilla, a gathering or artist-run centres hosted on P.E.I. this weekend.

5. Grilled Cheese Challenge

So gouda! P.E.I. chefs will compete to make the Island's best grilled cheese sandwich on Sunday. (Shutterstock)

Sample P.E.I. chefs' grilled cheese sandwiches made with unique ingredients and vote for your favourite at The Great Island Grilled Cheese Challenge. You can also meet local cheese makers.

The event is Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. at Sobey's in Stratford.

Admission is $20 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. More info on the event's Facebook page.

6. Stock up on reading material

Refresh your library at the Confederation Centre Public Library's semi-annual book sale.

It's going to be a long winter — why not stock up now on snow-day reading material?

Drop by the Friends of Confederation Centre Public Library's Fall Book Sale, which will offer books, DVDs, magazines and more.

The sale runs Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. More info on the event's Facebook page.