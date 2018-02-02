A little snow on the ground? No problem.

Make P.E.I. your playground this weekend, as there's lots to do.

Here are a few suggestions.

1. Winderdine

Charlottetown's Winterdine promotion has 21 participating restaurants serving three-course meals for a set price of either $28 or $38. It's a great way to try a new restaurant and pay less than you normally would for three courses.

This is the second weekend for the three-weekend promotion — restaurants offer their special Winterdine menus Thursday through Saturday nights. Popular restaurants get booked up quickly, so it's best to make a reservation.

2. WinterLove Disco Skate Party

WinterLove aims to turn winter haters into winter lovers — get out and try a disco skate party Saturday evening from 4 to 7. (Charlottetown PEI by Discover Charlottetown/Facebook)

WinterLove, a promotion to get Islanders outside and enthusiastic about winter, is hosting a free skating party at the community outdoor rink at Founder's Hall in Charlottetown Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.

It's co-hosted by Upstreet Brewing and Fusion Charlottetown and it for all ages — just bring your skates.

3. Un/Lucky In Love Concert

The Luminos Ensemble promises to answer your questions about romantic love in their concert Saturday evening at Park Royal United Church. (Island Live/Facebook)

Saturday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Park Royal United Church, the choral group Luminos Ensemble presents a concert called Un/Lucky In Love.

"Drawing upon extensive research into more than 500 years' worth of choral music, they will answer the most important questions you may have about romantic love," the event's Facebook page says.

They'll present music from Claude Debussy, Claudio Monteverdi, Eric Whitacre, Gustav Holst, P.D.Q. Bach and more.

Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for others, plus tax, and can be purchased here.

4. Try a trade

Try a trade like electrical wiring this weekend at Holland College. (Skills Canada PEI/Facebook)

Skills Canada has a free Try-A-Trade event Saturday in the cafeteria at Holland College in Charlottetown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Check out our a variety of stations including building a wooden toolbox (you can take it home with you), soldering, basic machining (cut out and stamp aluminum to make your own key chain), electrical wiring, Cadd and 3D pens.

Some activities are all ages, while some stations are suitable for youth and adults, organizers say.

5. Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling

Ellsworth and Dowling won best new artist at the PEI Music Awards last weekend. (Dennis Ellsworth & Kinley Dowling/Facebook )

This duo is fresh off their win last weekend for best new artist at the PEI Music Awards.

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at The Mack in Charlottetown, Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling present songs from their shared album, Everyone Needs To Chill Out.

Ellsworth has played solo and fronted several Maritime bands (the Rude Mechanicals, Haunted Hearts). Dowling has toured the world with Hey Rosetta! and released an acclaimed solo album Letters Never Sent with the moving single Microphone. She been nominated for four 2018 East Coast Music Awards.

6. Lift 4 MS

There will be both women and men powerlifting at Lift 4 MS Saturday at the Delta Hotel. (Yuri Cortez/Getty Images)

The first annual Lift 4 MS is making a day of it Saturday at the Delta Hotel to raise funding and awareness for Multiple Sclerosis.

It starts at noon with kids events — bouncy castles, face painting and visits from Chase from Paw Patrol and Elsa from Frozen. There will also be vendors and a silent auction. Admission is $5 plus $2 for face painting.

The lifting competition starts at 5:30 p.m. with music from DJ DWX (Davis Ward), with $5 admission. It's a fun competition with pros and amateurs.

After the lifting, there will be music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with The Main Street Bullies for $10 a ticket.

7. Chess Tournament

A chess tournament Sunday at Colonel Gray High School is open to kids in kindergarten to Grade 12. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC)

Sunday at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown, there's a scholastic chess tournament from 1 to 4 p.m., with registration starting at 12:15.

It's open to all students in kindergarten to Grade 12. Players will be split into groups of four or six based on age and rating. Everyone plays at least four games, and there will be medals for the top three in each section, and participation pins for all new players.

The entry fee is $10 and $5 for additional family members.

8. Black History Month Talk

Find out more about P.E.I.'s black history at a talk in Summerside Sunday at 2. (Black Islanders Co-Operative)

February is Black History Month and to celebrate, you can take in a talk at Eptek Centre in Summerside at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Jim Hornby, who researched and wrote the book Black Islanders, will share information about Prince Edward Island's historical black community. Admission is free.

9. WinterLove curling

New to curling or a little rusty? Come out to the Charlottetown Curling Club's WinterLove Curling 101 event. (CBC News)

Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., the Charlottetown Curling Club and the WinterLove campaign are are offering Islanders a free session to learn how to curl.

It includes equipment, expert coaching from members of the Charlottetown Curling Club, and a gourmet hot chocolate afterward.

"The more the merrier" the event says on its Facebook page.