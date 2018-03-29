7 fun things to do this Easter weekend on P.E.I.

You may be busy hunting for Easter eggs or sampling gourmet burgers as part of P.E.I.'s annual month-long Burger Love promotion, but there are plenty of other things going on this weekend.

Here are but a few suggestions to keep you entertained.

1. Holy day concert

The Confederation Singers led by Donald Fraser will perform an Easter concert Friday evening at Trinity United Church. (Confederation Centre of the Arts )

Friday at 7 p.m., Confederation Centre's adult choir the Confederation Singers present the annual Choral Music on a Holy Day at Trinity United Church in Charlottetown.

With Donald Fraser directing and Frances McBurnie accompanying, the choir will perform a selection of music of great French composers, including Louis Vierne's Solemn Mass, Gabriel Fauré's Requiem and the beautiful Panis Angelicus of Québec City composer Antoine Dessane.

Tickets are $25 and can be found here.

2. Reflective piano concert

Sarah Hagen plans to use the beautiful acoustics at St. Paul's church Friday evening to their best advantage. (Sarah Hagen/Facebook)

Friday night at 8 p.m. in beautiful St. Paul's Anglican Church in Charlottetown, enjoy a concert with pianist Sarah Hagen.

The Facebook event describes the concert as a "quietly magical evening," an hour of carefully curated music by Brahms, Chopin, and others.

"Not your ordinary classical music event, the audience is encouraged to enter quietly, and the programme will flow from one piece to the next without pause or applause," Hagen says.

Admission is pay-what-you-can at the door.

3. Improv marathon

This will be the Popalopalots improv comedy troupe's second marathon of improv. (Submitted)

The Popalopalots improv group is putting on a 26-hour improv marathon starting Friday at 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The seven-member group includes Rob MacDonald, Graham Putnam, Cameron MacDonald and Alicia Arsenault.

"By Saturday night, I can guarantee one thing," said Jordan Cameron in a news reelase. "We'll be blubbering, incoherent, rambling messes. And you won't want to miss that."

To be witness to this madness, purchase $15 tickets for the first 2-hour show Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. and the two-hour finale Saturday from 8 to 10 p.m here. The middle 22 hours of the event will be admission by donation. All money raised goes to the QEH Foundation.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

4. The Fretless

Juno-award-winning band The Fretless is a folk band from Manitoba with a classical twist that's spending Easter weekend on P.E.I. They'll give workshops Saturday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Pourhouse at The Old Triangle. Then on Sunday evening they'll play at Copper Bottom Brewing in Montague at 7:30 p.m.

The string quartet adds a classical sound to traditional celtic music and plays original tunes too in a sound they call rad trad, playing one cello and three violins and violas.

Tickets for Saturday's workshops are $30, and there's no pre-registration needed. Tickets for Sunday night's concert are $25 and are available here.

5. Menzie and Tandy at The Dunk

Saturday night P.E.I.'s own Dylan Menzie teams up with Australian singer/songwriter Larissa Tandy at The Dunk in the downtown heart of Breadalbane, P.E.I., starting at 7:30.

You know Menzie from his award-winning song Kenya. Tandy plays heart-wrenching guitar-driven folk, and the folks at The Dunk call her "one of the best artists we have EVER heard, Ever."

As is tradition at The Dunk, BYOB and snacks for sharing.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and can be purchased via etransfer to melaniereid@hotmail.com using the password "concert."

6. Mingle with Minglewood

Matt Minglewood is one of the true icons of the East Coast music scene — catch him Friday and Saturday night this weekend at The Pourhouse. (Submitted by Larlee Creek Hullabaloo)

Matt Minglewood plays this weekend at The Pourhouse in Charlottetown both Friday and Saturday nights with Jeff Stapleton.

He's a veteran of the Canadian music scene, heading the well-known Minglewood Band in the mid-1970s.

Minglewood describes his sound as "one foot steeped in the musical roots of blues and country and the other knee-deep in rock."

The shows start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at Back Alley Music or online.

7. Hip-Hop on the Row

New-York based hip-hop group Jamo Gang is making a stop in Charlottetown on their North American tour in support of their new EP, Intoxicating, Saturday night at John Brown's Richmond Street Grille.

The evening is for those 19 and over and features special guests local P.E.I acts including Adjust the Facts, DJ AllyCaT and Eric Broadbent.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Check out the event's Facebook page for more details.

