Take a break from carving pumpkins, raking leaves and chopping wood this weekend to enjoy one of the many events being offered across P.E.I.

Here are a few suggestions.

1. Scott vs. Ria

Fast-rising Canadian stars Scott Helman and Ria Mae are bringing their joint tour to town, performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Charlottetown Beer Garden (which is licensed, so it's for those 19-plus only).

Don't know them? Helman (from Toronto) sings sweet, danceable pop hits including Bungalow, That Sweater and Kinda Complicated.

Ria Mae from Halifax sings sexy pop tunes like Clothes Off, Ooh Love, and Gold. She won best pop recording and solo recording of the year at 2017's ECMA's.

Tickets are $23 and can be purchased here.

2. Charlottetown Halloween Party

The City of Charlottetown is hosting a Halloween Party for children in kindergarten to Grade 6 Saturday at the Hillsborough Community Centre.

The event promises lots of fun games, and, of course, treat bags — all for free. Everyone's encouraged to wear a costume! More info on the City's Facebook page.

3. Great Pumpkin Walk

The city is ready to hand out pumpkins Saturday morning to participants in the Great Pumpkin Walk at Beach Grove Nature Trail. (Charlottetown - Great Things Happen Here/Facebook )

Charlottetown is also hosting its annual Great Pumpkin Walk at the Beach Grove Nature Trail behind the Beach Grove Home, where the woods are stunning.

It's Saturday, 11 a.m. until noon. Hot apple cider and apples will be served, and families will be able to pick a complimentary pumpkin to carve at home.

4. Singalong at the SoPA Garage

The SoPA garage in Charlottetown will be open and bands will back up whomever comes to sing Saturday. (Singalong at the SoPA Garage/Facebook)

Check out the Holland College School of Performing Arts' new garage space, near the corner of Kent and Cumberland streets, with a singalong from 1 to 3 p.m. to celebrate World Singing Day.

"You don't need to have a ton of talent, just a love of singing!" the event says.

There will be bands to back up participants, and sheet music. It's for all ages and is free.

For more info, check out the event's Facebook page.

5. Singfest

You don't have to be able to sing to participate in World Singing Day Saturday — there are several events to be part of. (Dan Kitwood/Getty)

On Saturday from 2:30 to 4:30 at the Confederation Court Mall, it's Singfest's main P.E.I. event to celebrate World Singing Day.

Listen to nine choirs from the Charlottetown Legion, Glen Stewart Primary, the Retrofrets ukulele group and more will play individually and then joining together at the end. It's free and everyone is welcome.

More info on Singfest's Facebook page.

6. Concert and Open Mic in Linkletter

Popular P.E.I. bluegrass band Dunromin will entertain Saturday evening at 7 at the Linkletter Community Centre. (Submitted by Marnie Noye)

Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Linkletter Community Centre, join the popular Island bluegrass band Dunromin as they host a 40-minute concert followed by an open mic with a backup band.

Participants can sign up at the door, and get in free. Admission for everyone else is just $8.

More on the community of Linkletter's Facebook page.

7. Tanya Davis and Paul Reddick at The Dunk

Paul Reddick and Tanya Davis are putting on a free concert at The Dunk in Breadlabane Saturday night . (Paul Reddick/Tanya Davis/Facebook)

2017 Juno winner Paul Reddick and P.E.I. native Tanya Davis play The Dunk in Breadalbane on Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m.

The concert is free because it's part of the venue's Canada 150 project, their Ebb & Flow series.

"As always, BYOB and snacks for sharing are welcome," the event's Facebook page says.