There are too many festivals, events, concerts and theatrical performances to mention on P.E.I. this weekend. You could hop in the car and head just about anywhere on the Island and find events to entertain — and feed — you.

Here's a sampling, heading from east to west on P.E.I.

1. Village Feast

Last year's Village Feast in Souris attracted about 1,000 people. (The Village Feast/Souris)

The annual Village Feast in Souris will be Sunday, July 16, with celebrity chef Michael Smith at the helm as usual. Last year about 1,000 people turned out for the event.

It runs from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex in Souris, P.E.I., and is a fundraiser to help improve children's lives around the world including building cookhouses in Kenya, helping local mothers learn to cook, and providing food to the Souris food bank.

On the menu: steak, lobster, potatoes, salad, homemade bread, strawberry rhubarb shortcake and a vegetarian option, Kenyan githeri. Curious? Here's chef Michael's recipe.

Tickets are $45 - $60 and can be purchased here.

2. Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival

Joe-Pete Chaisson and a group of fiddlers at the very first Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival in 1976. (Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival/Facebook)

The Rollo Bay Fiddle Festival is back for its 41st year in the "big field" in Rollo Bay through Sunday featuring onsite camping and pretty much non-stop fiddling and dancing.

The stellar lineup includes the Juno-award winning The East Pointers, Vishtèn, Richard Wood, Cynthia MacLeod, J.J. Chaisson, Ward MacDonald, Teresa Doyle and more than a dozen others.

Tickets start at $30 per day, and children 12 and under are admitted free. Purchase tickets here.

3. Morell River Run Festival

A rubber duck race is one of the final events during the Morell River Run Festival this weekend. (Morell River Run Festival/Facebook)

The annual Morell River Run Festival runs through the weekend and happens mostly at Rossiter Park just off the highway by the river.

Sunday there's a farmers market/flea market at the park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an outdoor mass and picnic at the church of St. Lawrence O'Toole just up the road in Green Meadows at 11 a.m. There's a free strawberry social with the area's MLA Sidney MacEwen from 3 to 5 p.m. and a rubber duck race at 5.

4. Montague Summer Days

A highlight of Montague Summer Days is the River Raft Race, which starts at 3 Saturday afternoon. (Montague Summer Days/Facebook)

Montague Summer Days run Friday through Sunday and includes a parade Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon, a raft race on the river Sunday at 5 p.m. and lots of free entertainment, much of it at the town's waterfront park.

The event dovetails with DiverseCity Sunday from 1 to 10 p.m., showing off P.E.I.'s many diverse cultures and includes lots of food and dancing.

The Stanfields are the headline band Saturday night at 8:45 p.m., and Lennie Gallant is scheduled to play Sunday at 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10.

For more info, check out the event's Facebook page.

5. PEI Fest

PEI Fest is a new festival of film food and ideas being held in Charlottetown this weekend. (PEI Fest/Facebook)

A brand-new festival of film, food and ideas launches this weekend in Charlottetown — PEI Fest's promo line is "connect with passionate thinkers on picturesque P.E.I."

Running Thursday to Sunday, it features screenings of RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked the World, Girl Unbound: The War to Be Her, and Chasing Coral, presented by Jamie Redford (yes, Robert's son). There are many more films including P.E.I.-produced award-winners Bluefin by John Hopkins and Singing to Myself by Harmony Wagner.

The festival includes something called "salon dinners" at the historic Hazelbrook Homestead — post-movie five-course dinners ($98 per ticket) where theatre-goers can hash over the film.

Ticket prices range from $10 for daytime movie screenings and talks, to $595 for an all-access patron pass, and can be found here.

6. Festival for the Bog

The Festival for the Bog will educate people about black history in the west-end community of Charlottetown called The Bog. (Black Islanders Co-Operative)

Saturday 1 to 5 p.m., the Festival for the Bog is a Canada 150-sponsored event mounted by P.E.I.'s Black Cultural Society to acknowledge and recognize the 19th century mixed-race neighbourhood in the west end of Charlottetown known as "the Bog."

It begins at 1 p.m. with a guided tour down Rochford Street by author Jim Hornby that will point out important factors during the century of the Bog's existence.

After that, enjoy a free staged event on Pownal Square with music, and talks from historians and citizens, including descendants from The Bog.

7. Summerside Lobster Carnival

The vintage-style poster for the 2017 Summerside Lobster Carnival. (Submitted by Summerside Lobster Carnival)

The newly-rebranded Summerside Lobster Carnival is making some big changes this year. It has moved back to it's old stomping grounds at Credit Union Place (formerly Cahill Stadium), has re-introduced the midway, is once again dovetailing with races at Red Shores Summerside Raceway, and promises to re-focus on, well, lobster!

Saturday will feature many lobster demonstrations and tastings, free entertainment, a blacksmith demo, and even a chance to learn about harness racing and meet the horses and drivers Saturday evening at 6.

Tickets for Robert Pendergast's Kitchen Party with lobster chowder Saturday night are $20 and can be found here.

8. Evangeline Bluegrass Festival

Dancing up a storm at the annual Evangeline Bluegrass Festival. (Evangeline Bluegrass Festival/Facebook)

The 16th annual Evangeline Bluegrass and Traditional Music Festival runs Thursday to Sunday at the Exhibition Grounds in Abrams Village, P.E.I. There are 150 serviced camping sites plus lots of "rough" camping.

Stage shows all day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday 10 to 4. There's a restaurant, canteen, and first aid.

Featured performers Zink and Company from Massachusetts and The Tebworth Brothers from Ontario, as well as local bands The Treble Makers, Bluegrass Diamonds, and Janet McGarry & Wildwood and many more.

Tickets range from $15 to $40.