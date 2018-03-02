There's plenty to keep you busy this weekend. The pay-what-you-can theatre festival returns at The Guild in Charlottetown, and Sunday afternoon, the P.E.I. Symphony has a concert at Zion Presbyterian Church.

And if you're tidying up the house this weekend, remember to set aside that thing that needs repairing (clothes, lamp, small appliance, jewelry) for next weekend's Repair Cafe.

Here are a few more suggestions to keep Islanders and their families entertained this weekend.

1. Rom-com theatre in Summerside

The cast of Maggie's Getting Married, playing this weekend and next at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside. (Submitted by Harbourfront Theatre )

This Friday and Saturday as well as next, the Harbourfront Players present the romantic comedy Maggie's Getting Married by Norm Foster, Canada's most-produced playwright. Foster plays like On A First Name Basis and The Affections of May are staples at The Victoria Playhouse every summer.

The curtain goes up at the Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside, P.E.I., at 7:30 p.m. those four nights, as well as a Sunday matinee March 11 at 2 p.m.

More info on the Harbourfront Theatre's Facebook page. Tickets are $18.50 and can be found here.

2. Old Man Luedecke

Like banjo, fiddle, quirky lyrics and a toe-tapping good time? Two-time Juno winner Chris Luedecke, a.k.a. Old Man Luedecke, is coming to The Mack in Charlottetown on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy the eccentric balladeer's hit Early Days, about being a dad to three young children. He's also received a lot of fan mail for his song about Brunswick Sardines.

He's on a meandering tour around North America that's taken him to the southern U.S., B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec in January and February.

Tickets are $25 to $32 and can be found here.

3. Cornwall Snowfest

Cornwall's Snowfest this weekend will have a couple of opportunities to roast marshmallows over a bonfire. (Getty Images)

Cornwall Snowfest began Wednesday and continues through Sunday. Friday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., enjoy some free hot dogs with the mayor and council at the Terry Fox Sports Complex. Then at 6 there's an all-ages snowshoe/walk along Hyde Pond trail at the bottom of Pond Street followed by hot chocolate and marshmallows around a bonfire. Organizers say if there isn't enough snow for snowshoeing, they'll lead a hike instead.

Saturday, there's a pancake breakfast at Leary's grocery from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Cornwall Civic Centre, with admission by donation. At 11:30 there's a free family snowshoe scavenger hunt at the civic centre, followed by a free children's bingo with prizes at 1:30. From 3:30 to 5 p.m. there's free skating, sledding, snowshoeing and sleigh rides outside the Terry Fox complex.

Saturday night hypnotist Ed Ratelle at the Cornwall Civic Centre at 7:30 is for those 19 and up and costs $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Cross the road to Sam's Restaurant for Karnival Karaoke at 10 p.m. for free.

Sunday there's a snow sculpture contest from noon to 1:30, and at 2 at the Civic Centre play Humans versus Zombies.

All the details on Snowfest's Facebook page. Any cancellations due to weather will be posted in the mornings on the town website, and on social media.

4. Kinkora Winter Carnival

Sleigh rides are scheduled to be part of Kinkora's first-ever winter carnival. (PEI Winter Woodlot Tour/Facebook)

Kinkora, P.E.I., is launching its first-ever Winter Carnival this weekend at the town's community centre, Kinkora Place.

It starts Friday at 6:30 p.m. with bingo with great prizes — bring your own dabbers. Saturday there's a beach-themed dance starting at 6:30 p.m. for kids nine years old and younger, kids in Grades 4 to 8 from 8 to 9:30 p.m., and adults from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will also be an ice sculptor from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunday there's a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with admission by donation.

5. Family Fun Day in Fortune

Fortune's Community Centre will host a Family Fun Day including skating on its outdoor rink Sunday afternoon. (Fortune Community Centre?Facebook )

Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m., there will be a family fun day at the Fortune Community Centre.

Enjoy skating on the outdoor rink, hot chocolate, cookies and roasting marshmallows over a bonfire. If the weather is too mild for skating, organizers say they'll have crafts or games instead.

Everyone is welcome and it's free. More on the event's Facebook page.

6. Yoga for charity

Every Sunday at The Yoga Space in Charlottetown, drop in and for just $5 enjoy an hour-long yoga class. (Yoga for Charity/Facebook)

The teachers-in-training at the Maritime Yoga College are leading non-heated yoga classes suitable for all levels, most Sundays from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Charlottetown Yoga Space on Pownal Street.

Admission is a $5 donation, with proceeds going to Anderson House emergency shelter for women and children on P.E.I. More info on the event's Facebook page.