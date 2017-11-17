There's lots to do as the temperatures cool down and the countdown to Christmas heats up.

As well as the suggestions below, plan ahead for some fun in a couple of weeks — Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Eastlink Centre, the City of Charlottetown is giving away free tickets to two free concerts, A John Gracie Christmas Friday, Dec. 1, and A Christmas to Remember, a concert of songs and stories, Sat. Dec 2. Both will be held at Trinity United Church.

1. Community theatre

ACT presents The Shop Around the Corner Saturday with two shows. (Grace Kimpinski‎/Facebook)

ACT presents The Shop Around the Corner twice on Saturday at the Guild in Charlottetown — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The play stars community theatre veterans Gordon Cobb, Marti Hopson, Richard Haines, Teresa Wright and a cast of a dozen others, and is adapted from the classic Jimmy Stewart movie of the same name and inspiration for the movie You've Got Mail.

It's "a fun, light-hearted, feel-good play that can be enjoyed by all," the event's Facebook page says.

Tickets are $20 or $18 for students and seniors and can be purchased online here.

2. Gospel fundraiser

The Helping Hands Band raises money for a variety of causes including the West Prince medical travel fund. (Helping Hands Band Gospel Music Jamboree/Facebook)

The Helping Hands Band is holding its 10th annual gospel music jamboree Saturday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at St. Anthony's Hall up west in Woodstock, P.E.I.

It's a fundraiser for the West Prince medical travel fund, which helps low-income people in the area with expenses such as gas for travel for medical treatment.

Admission at the door is $5 per person — people may donate more if they wish.

3. P.E.I. Crafts Council's Christmas Craft Fair

53 years and counting! The P.E.I. Crafts Council Christmas Craft Fair features more than 40 vendors. (Submitted by the P.E.I. Crafts Council )

The P.E.I. Crafts Council will hold its 53rd annual Christmas craft fair at the P.E.I. Convention Centre — it started Friday and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. With more than 40 vendors, this sale prides itself on being the longest-running Christmas craft fair on P.E.I.

The fair's theme this year is Canadian Craft 150. The vendors are juried, and represents "the best the Island has to offer in quality handmade items," the council's website states.

Admission is $4. More info on the fair's Facebook page.

4. Colonel Gray Christmas Craft Fair

It wouldn't be Christmas for some Islanders without attending the annual Christmas craft fair at Colonel Gray High School in Charlottetown.

It began Friday night and continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information on the event's Facebook page.

Admission is $3 and children 12 and under get in for free — proceeds go to Colonel Gray Band.

5. Christmas Stars concert

The band Phase 2 and Friends will kick off the 2017 Christmas Stars Concert for the QEH. (2017 Christmas Stars Concert -QEH/Facebook)

This fundraising concert for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital starts Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Jack Blanchard Centre in Charlottetown and is hosted by Judy MacLean.

There's a huge lineup of local stars including the band Phase 2, the Stratford Community Choir, P.E.I.'s "country gentleman" Lester MacPherson, The Judy MacLean Dancers and more.

Tickets are $10 at the door or by calling (902) 566-5545. More information on the event's Facebook page.

6. PEI Symphony Canada 150 cantata

The PEI Symphony presents Cantata for Canada 150 on Sunday. (PEI Symphony Facebook)

In celebration of its 50th anniversary season, the P.E.I. Symphony Orchestra presents Cantata For Canada 150 on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The cantata is a new symphonic work for chorus and orchestra, comprised of poetry by four Island youths and music by four Atlantic composers.

The P.E.I. Symphony will be joined by both the Confederation youth and adult choirs as well as Hey Cuzzins drum group and mezzo soprano Hannah O'Donnell to perform this "highly significant cultural piece," the Confederation Centre's website says. The concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

7. Bolshoi Ballet

Yes, you can go to the ballet, right here in Charlottetown — via the Cineplex movie theatre at the Charlottetown Mall.

The Bolshoi Ballet presents The Taming of the Shrew Sunday at 1:55. The movie features Ekaterina Krysanova as Katherina and Vladislav Lantratov as Petruchio.

Tickets are $19.95 for adults, $18.95 for seniors and $12.95 for children under 13, with special pricing for groups or if you purchase tickets for multiple ballets.

Other Bolshoi events to look forward to at the cinema include The Nutcracker Dec 10.