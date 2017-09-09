Tourist traffic may be tapering off on P.E.I., but there's still plenty to do on a late-summer weekend.

Here are a few fun suggestions to get you out of the house and havin' a time.

1. Fall Halls

P.E.I.'s brand new festival at small community halls across the Island started Thursday and wraps up Sunday.

It's brought to you by Small Halls Inc., the same people behind the annual spring Festival of Small Halls, and includes four events in partnership with Fall Flavours P.E.I.

Participants in last year's Harvest Soupfest at Indian River. (Indian River Festival/Facebook)

Saturday night, catch Fish Tales — Michael Pendergast with guest Tom Mcswiggan present Island music and stories with a helping of Acadian oyster pie. It starts at 7:30 at the Alberton Arts and Heritage Centre. Tickets $25 including tax.

Sunday afternoon at historic St. Mary's church in Indian River, enjoy the Harvest Soupfest fundraiser — sample seven locally created soups, including chilled gazpacho and beer and cheddar soup. Performances by Nick Doneff, Dennis Ellsworth and Kinley Dowling. Tickets are $25, including taxes/fees.

More info on the festival's Facebook page.

2. P.E.I. Beer Festival

30 brands of beer and cider are on offer at the annual P.E.I. Beer Festival in Charlottetown Saturday. (Shutterstock)

P.E.I.'s annual Beer Fest started Friday and wraps up Saturday at Charlottetown's Delta Hotel. It features beer and cider from 30 breweries both local and international.

Entertainment Saturday afternoon between 2 and 4:30 p.m. is The Divorcees, followed by Justin Simard and Ben Aitken, and in the evening (6:30 to 9:30) it's The Divorcees followed by DJ Hot Dan.

Tickets are $36.50 for the afternoon session and $48 for the evening. That covers entrance to the event for all those 19 and older and "all the beer samples you need," according to the event's web page. There will also be food available for sale (bring cash for that).

If you don't drink or are the designated driver, you can get a special ticket for $13.50.

For more info, check out the event's Facebook page.

3. 4-H Rural Youth Fair

There will be face painting at the annual 4-H Rural Youth Fair in Crapaud on Saturday — think farm animals! (Nina Linton)

Saturday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Crapaud Exhibition Grounds, enjoy the 4-H Rural Youth Fair. Youth from across the Island will be showing off their turkeys, rabbits, dogs, dairy and beef cattle and horses in their final show of the season. You can also browse their life skill and home economics projects.

The public can participate in an art battle, mask decorating, pizza making, and a turkey auction. There's also a scarecrow contest, a tractor rodeo, archery tag and an inflatable obstacle course.

Admission is free. For more details visit the fair's web page here.

4. Martha Wainwright at Trailside

If you're lucky enough to snag a ticket, enjoy the incomparable Martha Wainwright at the Trailside Cafe in Mount Stewart P.E.I. on either Sunday, Sept. 10 or Monday, Sept. 11.

The 40-year-old mother of two is promoting her latest album Goodnight City, which she's called a "farewell to the past." Fresh off dates in Europe and the U.K. this summer, Wainwright's ethereal vocals and edgy lyrics set her apart as a "refreshingly different force in music," according to her website.

Tickets available at trailside.ca or Back Alley Music in Charlottetown for $35.

5. Go to the Drive-in

P.E.I.'s only drive-in theatre closes at the end of this month, so if you haven't been yet you could make a date with a carload of friends and head to Brackley Drive-In.

It's now open weekends only — Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

This weekend, watch the terrifying double bill of Stephen King's It (warning: scary clowns!) which starts at 8 p.m. and Annabelle: Creation (another warning: doll creepily comes to life) starting at 10:30. Come dressed as a clown and get buy one get one free popcorn.

There's a $1 off coupon here and you can view the movie trailers on the drive-in's website.

The drive-in takes cash only admission is $11 for adults, $7 for children ages four to 14, with children younger than four admitted free. Sunday only there's a deal: $35 per car load.

6. West End block party

Charlottetown's west end hosts its annual block party Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. — there will be free hot dogs and cake.

Organizers are promising a fun-filled afternoon at Connaught Square on Rochford Street with entertainment by 5-piece blues/rock cover band Route 21 as well as Avery's Classy Cloggers, Sam's School of Dance and more.

There will be face painting, bouncy inflatables, and prizes, and a chance to meet municipal politicians Mayor Clifford Lee and Coun. Eddie Rice.

The event will be cancelled if it rains. For more info check out the event's Facebook page.