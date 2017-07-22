From east to west, across P.E.I. this weekend, there are plenty of fairs, festivals and frivolities to tickle your fancy.

Here's a sampling, from east to west across P.E.I.

1. Frank Ledwell Storytelling & Comedy Festival

Late poet and P.E.I. poet laureate Frank Ledwell inspired a lot of people including Island artist Susan Christensen, who is reassembling her Frank Ledwell Literary Legacy show at the St. Peters Bay Courthouse Theatre all this weekend for the Frank Ledwell Storytelling and Comedy Festival.

Christensen is also going to be painting a new Ledwell-inspired work on-site.

The festival has evening shows, too: Saturday's featured performers are Eddy Quinn and Dennis King, and Sunday, enjoy comedy and music with Patrick Ledwell (Frank's son) and Mark Haines.

Both shows are at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15 each, tax included — find them here.

2. Boughton Island Kayak Kleanup

Kayak or walk to Boughton Island in eastern P.E.I. Saturday to help with a beach cleanup. (Waterways Paddling Festival/Facebook)

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., get some exercise and do a good deed for the environment — grab your kayak and join the Nature Conservancy of Canada for a fun paddle to beautiful Boughton Island for a beach cleanup. The island is also accessible by land.

"Last year on Boughton Island NCC and volunteers protected nesting areas by collecting 800 stray buoys which were later recycled," the Nature Conservancy said on its web page.

For more info and directions, check the conservancy's website here.

3. Georgetown Summer Days

Find out who makes the best biscuits in Georgetown when the biscuit contest winner is crowned Sunday. (Georgetown Summer Days/Facebook)

A great excuse to visit this lovely little seaside community — Georgetown Summer Days have lots of fun free old-timey events this weekend, including a parade Saturday at 11 a.m., followed by an old-fashioned carnival with 25-cent games, pony rides and bingo. Free hot dogs, entertainment and more. Saturday night there's a dance at the Three Rivers Sportsplex ($10 admission).

Sunday there's a 5- or 10-kilometre walk or run at 8 a.m. ($15), a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon ($6), free art in the park at Memorial Gardens from 1 to 3 p.m., a family scavenger hunt and a sea glass hunt, and a biscuit contest.

Sunday night, there's a dance with Phase II from 7 to 10 p.m. on West Street Beach followed by fireworks at 10.

More info on the event's Facebook page.

4. Big Rig Show and Shine

Enjoy a parking lot full of big shiny trucks Saturday at the Charlottetown Event Grounds. (2017 PEI Trucker's Big Rig Show and Shine/Facebook)

At the Charlottetown Event Grounds at the foot of the Hillsborough Bridge, trucks will gather to show off their big, shiny big-ness, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is by donation and proceeds go the IWK Children's Hospital Foundation.

More information on the event's Facebook page.

5. Dinner theatre at The Haviland Club

'Cold tea' anyone? Hank and Rowena Stinson star in the dinner theatre Down With Demon Rum at the Haviland Club in Charlottetown Sunday evenings. (Submitted by The Haviland Club)

Brand new this year, the Haviland Club is having Sunday evening dinner theatre, Down With Demon Rum: Songs and Stories of Rum-Running on P.E.I.

Starring Island theatre veterans Hank and Rowena Stinson, it's light-hearted musical about how rum runners (almost) got away with it, including the famous Captain Dicks and his schooner the Nellie J. Banks.

The show starts at 5:30 p.m. and includes a supper of fish cakes and beans and strawberry shortcake. Tickets are $27 plus tax. More info on the club's website.

6. Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series

Les Hay Babies from N.B. offer roots music with an indie twist this weekend at the Mont-Carmel Summer Concert Series. (Les Hay Babies/Facebook)

Sundays starting at 7 p.m. at the 200-seat Mont-Carmel Parish Centre, enjoy the summer concert series from La Cooperative de Developpement Culturel de Patrimonial de Mont-Carmel.

The all-ages bilingual concerts have been running since 2008 and feature traditional P.E.I. and Acadian music, dancing and storytelling.

This Sunday's concert promises to be high-energy, with Les Hay Babies from New Brunswick, fiddling from Cynthia MacLeod and original country-flavour songs from P.E.I.'s Kim Albert, plus stepdancing from Isabelle and Danielle Saunders and Alex Arsenault.

Admission at the door is $12 for adults, $10 for co-operative members, $5 for students and preschoolers are free. Organizers encourage people to arrive early, as shows routinely sell out. More info on the co-operative's website.

7. P.E.I. Potato Blossom Festival

During the opening ceremony for the 2017 P.E.I. Potato Blossom Festival, everyone gathered in front of the Potato Museum in O'Leary to get a picture with the Kraft Hockeyville Trophy. (PEI Potato Blossom Festival/Facebook)

Celebrate P.E.I.'s 200-year potato-growing history and culture at the annual Potato Blossom Festival in O'Leary, home of the Canadian Potato Museum.

There's a potato peelling competition, a parade Saturday at 1 p.m., an adult singing competition at the O'Leary Sports Centre Saturday night starting at 7, and more.

A complete schedule of events on the festival's Facebook page.