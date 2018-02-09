There's so much going on this weekend all over P.E.I., it's hard to believe it's mid-February.

There's a huge pond hockey tournament Saturday in Mill River, The East Pointers at the Confederation Centre Saturday night and a celebration of diverse cultures in West Prince Saturday afternoon at Hernewood school.

Here are a few more suggestions to keep you active and entertained.

1. Chili cook-off

Last year's community pizza bake-off was such a success, Murray Harbour decided this year to hold a chili cook-off contest.

It starts at 7 p.m. at the Murray Harbour Community Centre. Admission is free — you can pick up tickets at the Murray Harbour Library or try your luck at the door.

There will be a variety of different chili recipes from mild to hot, made by vendors from the Murray Harbour Farmers Market, and diners will get to vote for their favourite.

More on the event's Facebook page.

2. Winterdine's final weekend

Pan-seared trout is on offer at The Gahan House in Charlottetown as part of Winterdine. (Winterdine)

This is the final weekend of three to get out and enjoy Charlottetown's popular Winterdine promotion.

Two dozen Charlottetown restaurants are serving special three-course meals — most are different each weekend — for a set price of $28 or $38.

See all this weekend's offerings here. After you eat, you can vote on the website for your favourite, for a chance to win a restaurant gift card.

3. Kensington Winter Carnival

There will be prizes for the best snowman as part of Kensington's winter carnival this weekend. (Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press)

Kensington's Winter Carnival started Thursday and continues till Sunday.

It includes a family concert Friday night at the Murray Christian Centre at 6 p.m. Saturday starting at 10 a.m. enjoy free kids events including a bouncy house and fire trucks rides at Queen Elizabeth Elementary School, followed by a scavenger hunt on snowshoes at 2 p.m. Sunday there's a free dress-up skate with prizes at the Community Gardens rink at 12:40. Weather permitting, at 2 p.m. there's sliding and sleigh rides by the rink with free hot dogs and cocoa.

Find a complete schedule of events here.

4. WinterLove Cross-country skiing

Bring your skis to a fun event in Souris on Saturday to try out their beautiful trails. (Souris Striders Ski Club/Facebook)

Saturday, cross-country ski with the Souris Striders Ski Club in a learn-to-ski event organized by WinterLove.

Shared transportation leaves Charlottetown at noon for the Souris Striders Ski Lodge on the Souris Line Road and will return by 5 p.m.

There are no slots left for ski rentals, but you can bring your own skis and take in a lesson and guided tour of the beautiful local trails for $5. There's gourmet hot chocolate apres-ski.

Check the event's Facebook page if the weather looks sketchy — the alternate date is Saturday, Feb. 24.

Tickets and more information here.

5. 1920's Valentine murder mystery dance

Drop by the speakeasy — a.k.a. The Haviland Club — for a killer good time Saturday night at a 1920s-themed murder mystery dance. (Francesca Moscatelli/Shutterstock)

Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m., Charlottetown's Haviland Club will be transformed into the top speakeasy (dancing and drinks!) in town — a joint called Drop Dead Gorgeous.

There will be "bootleggers from across the Island, their henchmen, and prominent members of the Island community," according to the event's Facebook page.

"There's live music, dancing and revelry, until things go horribly wrong," it adds. "Dress as you'd like to be remembered."

Admission is $10 for Haviland Club members and $20 for non-members. For tickets, call (902) 894-4421.

6. Raised on Television 2

Barbara Rhodenhizer as Estelle, left, with Rory Starkman as George in a scene from Seinfeld — part of Raised on Television 2 at The Guild this weekend. (Submitted by Grace Kimpinski)

At The Guild in Charlottetown on Friday and Saturday night, local actors and directors bring television to the stage with a series of skits designed to explore how TV and the way we consume it has changed — and changed us.

Directors use actual dialogue from a TV show, and present it in a scene of 10 minutes or less.

Tickets are $23 and can be purchased at The Guild online, by phone or at the door. Doors open at 7:30 and the show starts at 8. More info on Facebook.

7. Art Battle

Art becomes a spectator sport at the monthly Art Battle at the P.E.I. Brewing Company. (Alicia Bridges/CBC )

Saturday night from 7 to 10 p.m. at the P.E.I. Brewing Company, watch the monthly Art Battle.

Local artists paint live in front of an audience — they have just 20 minutes to do their best work.

When the paintings are done, audience members vote for their favourite and can also bid on them in a silent auction to take one home.

Admission is $15 in advance or $20 at the door. More info on Facebook.

8. Skate for Mental Health

Last year's fundraising skate for mental health hosted by Ellen Carragher was a big success — so she's doing it again this Sunday. (Mental Health Fundraiser - PEI/Facebook)

Ellen Carragher is hosting her second annual Skate for Mental Health, along with a large online auction of donated goods and services. The 13-year-old struggles with anxiety and is holding the fundraiser in lieu of a birthday party, to raise funds and awareness for mental illness.

"I want to remind people who are also struggling with anxiety or other mental health issues that they are not alone, and the importance for us to keep talking about it," Carragher said on her fundraising site, 32auctions.com.

The skate is Sunday at Charlottetown's Eastlink Centre from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association of P.E.I. The online auction continues until Feb. 11.

Participants must wear a helmet. More info on the event's Facebook page.

9. Winter Walk on the Boardwalk

Get out for a group walk Sunday afternoon at 1 on the Charlottetown boardwalk — afterward enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies. (Charlottetown - Great Things Happen Here)

Sunday, Feb. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., bundle up and join friends and neighbours at Beaconsfield's carriage house for the Winter Walk on the Boardwalk in Victoria Park, part of Charlottetown's Winter Active Campaign to encourage residents to be active in winter.

Afterward, there will be free hot chocolate and cookies at the carriage house.

More info on the city's website.