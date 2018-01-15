The New London Fire Department has received a donation from its fuel supplier, Island Petroleum, after someone stole a tank of fuel from the station worth about $1,000.

New London fire Chief Allen Cole received a text from Island Petroleum late last week, saying the fuel company values the service the department provides, and it is "glad we can help in this small way."

Cole said he was "stunned" when he received the offer.

"We really did not expect that generous offer ... it's something you just don't expect."

The fire department already fundraises constantly for new equipment through a weekly chase the ace draw with the local community complex as well as a once-a-year elimination draw, Cole said.

The company will replace the 900 litres of fuel that was discovered stolen Jan 2. East Prince RCMP said last week it believes the fuel was taken a little bit at a time, possibly starting in the fall. Police said they had no suspects and the investigation is continuing.