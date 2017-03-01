Fuel prices are up slightly on P.E.I. with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's first-of-the-month review of petroleum product prices.
Most prices are up one cent per litre.
- Gas prices increase one cent to a minimum of $1.066 per litre for regular self serve.
- Heating oil prices increase one cent to $0.804 per litre.
- Diesel prices increase one cent to a minimum of $1.162 per litre.
In a news release, IRAC said the retail price adjustments were necessary because of an increase in wholesale prices.
The next scheduled price review is March 15.
