Fuel prices are up slightly on P.E.I. with the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission's first-of-the-month review of petroleum product prices.

Most prices are up one cent per litre.

Gas prices increase one cent to a minimum of $1.066 per litre for regular self serve.

Heating oil prices increase one cent to $0.804 per litre.

Diesel prices increase one cent to a minimum of $1.162 per litre.

In a news release, IRAC said the retail price adjustments were necessary because of an increase in wholesale prices.

The next scheduled price review is March 15.