Whether you are driving your car, heating your house, or cooking your dinner, you could be paying a little more for it Thursday morning.

P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission put up the prices for gas, diesel, heating oil and propane at midnight.

The minimum price for regular, self-serve gas is up 4.0 cents to $1.168.

The minimum price for diesel is up 6.5 cents to $1.273.

Furnace oil is up 3.8 cents to $0.893.

While prices are up, they are still cheaper than they were at the beginning of February.

Propane customers for Irving caught a break, with the price falling, but prices are up for the other two P.E.I. dealers. For bulk delivery, the prices are

Irving: down 2.0 cents to $0.869.

Kenmac: up 1.0 cents to $0.895.

Superior: up 1.2 cents to $0.899.

IRAC said there has been increased demand for petroleum products, and inventories are falling.

The next scheduled price adjustment is March 15.