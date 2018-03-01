Whether you are driving your car, heating your house, or cooking your dinner, you could be paying a little more for it Thursday morning.
P.E.I.'s Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission put up the prices for gas, diesel, heating oil and propane at midnight.
- The minimum price for regular, self-serve gas is up 4.0 cents to $1.168.
- The minimum price for diesel is up 6.5 cents to $1.273.
- Furnace oil is up 3.8 cents to $0.893.
While prices are up, they are still cheaper than they were at the beginning of February.
Propane customers for Irving caught a break, with the price falling, but prices are up for the other two P.E.I. dealers. For bulk delivery, the prices are
- Irving: down 2.0 cents to $0.869.
- Kenmac: up 1.0 cents to $0.895.
- Superior: up 1.2 cents to $0.899.
IRAC said there has been increased demand for petroleum products, and inventories are falling.
The next scheduled price adjustment is March 15.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Crapaud walk-in already busy, receiving positive feedback
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | How to attract psychiatrists to P.E.I.