The price of regular unleaded gasoline is up two cents on P.E.I. after the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission made adjustments overnight.

But that was the only change to fuel prices, which took effect shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Gasoline increased by 2.0 cents per litre while the price of diesel fuel remained the same. As well, there was no change to furnace oil, stove oil or propane.

The price on the Island for regular unleaded gasoline at self-serve outlets now costs between 103.5 and 104.7 cents per litre. The maximum propane [before tax] prices range between 70.3 and 71.0 cents per litre while furnace oil is selling at 69.4 cents per litre.

According to the IRAC, the price changes are the result of increases in the wholesale price of gasoline in the past two weeks.

The next scheduled price adjustments are scheduled for Aug. 1.