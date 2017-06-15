Fossil Fuels On Sale

The price of gas, diesel and heating oil all dropped. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Fuel prices on P.E.I. are down in the Island Regulatory and Appeal Commission's mid-month price review.

Gas prices saw the biggest decrease.

  • Gasoline prices are down by 5.8 cents per litre, to a minimum of $1.03.

  • Furnace and stove oil prices fell by 5.0 cents per litre.

  • Diesel prices dropped by 5.0 cents per litre.

According to the commission, lower wholesale prices led to the price drop.

There is no change in the price of propane.