Fuel prices on P.E.I. are down in the Island Regulatory and Appeal Commission's mid-month price review.
Gas prices saw the biggest decrease.
- Gasoline prices are down by 5.8 cents per litre, to a minimum of $1.03.
Furnace and stove oil prices fell by 5.0 cents per litre.
Diesel prices dropped by 5.0 cents per litre.
According to the commission, lower wholesale prices led to the price drop.
There is no change in the price of propane.
