Monday's storm has delayed the mid-month fuel price adjustments on P.E.I.
Usually the prices are reviewed on the first and the 15th of the month.
But the storm shut down provincial government offices for a day and a half, and the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission was unable to complete its review on time.
In an email to CBC News, the commission said if there are price changes they'll be announced at midnight to take effect Thursday morning.
