Some people try a no-spend day, week or month, but a year? The past 12 months have been Marti Hopson's year of living frugally — the Island woman wanted to see how far she could take her effort to cut down on buying things she really didn't need.

"I am cheap. I always have been," said the 40-something veterinarian, wife and mother of two children, ages 11 and eight.

Early last year, the Wheatley River native realized she hadn't bought anything for herself for a while, and thought she'd try to challenge herself.

"I decided to see if I could go a year. I hadn't stocked up on anything," Hopson said.

'Too much stuff'

Hopson still bought food, gas and medicine, paid household bills and purchased tickets for activities including ballet lessons and skiing lessons for her children. They had the occasional dinner and movie out, and her husband and children were not included in the challenge.

Marti Hopson and her family enjoy the simple things in life, like nature. (Submitted by Marti Hopson)

But she didn't buy any stuff for herself or her home — no books, toiletries, office supplies, kitchen things, luxury items, clothing and — gasp — no shoes.

It wasn't that much of a stretch and wasn't that difficult, she said, because she wasn't a person who shopped for recreation anyway. When she did buy for herself, it was usually second hand.

"I am dismayed by the overwhelming consumerism of our culture," she explains. "We all have too much stuff."

She also stressed not everyone could do this, as some people can't afford basics — at the same time, she believes, "I am not different from anyone, or special."

A few exceptions

Hopson didn't track how much money she saved, but said she doubts her spending was much different from a regular year.

Oops! Mari Hopson 'accidentally' broke her own rule when she bought epsom salts for her bath. It wan't a big splurge though. (Submitted by Marti Hopson)

And there were some exceptions, she pointed out: She dropped her iPad, smashing it, and since it's her camera, music player, map finder and internet browser, she had the screen repaired. Then, she dropped it again and it cracked. She didn't get the screen repaired, but did splash out on a heavy-duty case.

She also admited to one splurge — "I bought Epsom salts. It was sort of an accident. I thought they would be useful, as I had some aches and pains. I was through the cashier before I realized. Some people would say that might count as 'medicine' but I am not sure."

A 2nd year?

She also still bought Christmas and birthday gifts for people.

"I didn't buy anything that was for me, but I did give my husband a baking dish — that might count as an exception," Hopson said. Ah, we've all done that trick.

"I had a poster I wanted to frame, so bought a 50 per cent off frame and gave the poster at Christmas to the family. Cheating!" she laughs.

She does admit to one small vanity she's looking forward to at the end of her self-imposed fiscal year. "I had two boxes of hair colour that I've managed to divide up and make last. I need some more!"

After that, she said — "I may see if I can go a second year."