Preparations are underway for Island's Fringe Festival, which is being held from August 3 to 6 in Charlottetown.

"People can expect lots and lots of laughs," said communications coordinator, Becca Griffin.

There will be eight shows including some Island productions and some from across Canada and the United States.

"I've been a spectator for a few years now and the themes are still quite similar but it's just a really fun festival," said Griffin.

Shows for the festival are shown in venues throughout the city that Griffin said normally wouldn't be used for a theatre production.

The Island Fringe Festival is being held in Charlottetown from August 3 to 6. (The Island Fringe Festival)

Personal journey

Rory Starkman's own show, Just The Way It Is will be staged in the Firemen's Club, a unique place to have the show.

The actor and playwriter describes the show as semi-autobiographical about a person's journey to discovering they are a non-binary trans individual.

"It's mostly just unpacking the stereotypes that we have about what it means to be male and what it means to be female," Starkman said.

Starkman added they wanted to put the show on stage to help normalize gender issues.

"I'm hoping that the way I put it together will be more generalizable and less just about trans people."

More information on the Island Fringe Festival can be found on their website.