People in Charlottetown this week had mixed opinions about how you should approach Friday the 13th — and other superstitions about luck.

The day is traditionally considered one of bad luck, but Phyllis McCrae has been looking forward to it. It's her birthday.

"I don't mind at all because if you're born on the 13th it's got to be a good day," McCrae said.

Lisa Topple confessed to paying attention to superstition.

"I believe in some of them," she said, before rhyming off a list of well-known concerns of the superstitious — not walking under ladders, not opening umbrellas in the house, not breaking mirrors, and adding an obscure twist on another belief.

"Find a penny heads up is good luck, heads down is bad luck, you pass it away," Topple said.

Leave this penny alone, warns Lisa Topple. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

"Who knows? Every bit helps."

Sports superstitions?

While Friday the 13th is not a big concern for Mike Parnacott, the fate of his beloved University of Michigan football team is.

He and his son attended the games regularly.

"We'd park in the same spot every time," Parnacott said.

"When they lost a game we said we've got to change this. We're going to park in a different spot. By the time a couple of seasons had gone by we had parked in about 20 different spots and things just didn't get any better."

He said their luck strategies finally started to work when Jim Harbaugh took over as coach.

Erin Lewis will spend Friday the 13th like any other day.

"I don't think of myself as very superstitious," Lewis said.

"I don't think that fear is a positive way to live your life."