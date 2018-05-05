12 ways to freshen your decor for spring

As the days get longer and the sunshine gets brighter you may be looking around your home and realizing your decor needs a lift.

CBC asked two P.E.I. designers for their tips on cheap and cheerful fixes to get your home ready for spring.

It's easy to create a spa-like bedroom with new bedding in soft tones or white which always looks fresh. — Susan Snow

Kyle Timothy Blood of Kyle Timothy Home has decades of design experience, and recently relocated to Springfield, P.E.I., from New York.

Susan Snow of Charlottetown-based Moving Designz has decorated many P.E.I. homes and cottages with her breezy, signature style — beach-y but sophisticated. She recommends creating an action plan of things you'd like to change in your house before you tackle anything.

"Having this to do list will keep you on track to accomplish your goals," Snow said.

1. Clean up

"A thorough spring cleanup will go a long way to livening up your living spaces and the best thing of all, this is something you can do for free," said Snow. Pay extra attention to your windows, she says — clean them inside and out. While you're at it, store your winter gear neatly and de-clutter.

2. Colourful tea towels

"Whether at the breakfast bar or on the dining-room table, place settings gain a lift with the bright patterns and colours of new linens," said Blood.

3. Whimsical pillows

'Nothing beats getting into bed in a relaxing, calm and restful space at the end of the day,' says Snow. (Submitted by Moving Designz)

Choose a theme — the beach, the garden, or pets — and then find a variety of throw pillows to make a colourful splash on your existing bedding, says Blood.

4. Flowers and plants

'Bring some of nature inside,' to freshen up your home this spring, says Susan Snow of Moving Designz. (Submitted by Moving Designz)

Another free thing you can do is to bring some of nature inside, says Snow — plants, stems, flowers and even herbs will add a burst of colour and life to a dull room.

"This is especially true during the dull rainy days we often experience during our long spring," she said. She even uses quality faux flowers and succulents.

5. More mirrors

Replace art over mantels with mirrors to open up and lighten up your space. (Submitted by Kyle Timothy Home)

Place decorative mirrors in unexpected places, suggests Blood. Arrange several small decorative mirrors in a grouping on a bare wall to reflect a visual surprise.

Replace paintings with mirrors — take down the "serious" art over the mantel or elsewhere and put a similar-sized mirror in its place to open up the room, says Blood.

One of Blood's favourite DIYs is to mount a mirror in an antique frame. "So what if there's some paint missing?" he said. Have a mirror cut to fit and place your new creation in a hallway or other small space to give the illusion of space.

6. New hardware

Switch out kitchen cabinet hardware for a whole new look, says Blood. (Submitted by Kyle Timothy Home)

No need to repaint those kitchen cabinets, says Blood — just replace that tired and grimy cabinetry hardware. Most hardware comes in standard sizes, so just swap it out — you'll be surprised at how this small change can make a big impact.

7. Rearrange furniture

'Add texture and colour,' with throws and toss cushions, says Snow. (Submitted by Moving Designz)

Consider rearranging or updating your furniture, says Snow — spring is a great time to purchase big-ticket items like sofas, chairs, lamps or area rugs.

If this is out of the question, an inexpensive and easy way to change the look of your living room or top of bed is with new toss cushions and/or throws.

"Think of adding texture and colour," said Snow.

8. Bright backsplash

Add a bright backsplash to make a big impact in an overlooked space. (Submitted by Kyle Timothy Home)

Add a bright backsplash to a small area, says Blood. Glass backsplashes come in a variety of colours and patterns, usually on mesh sheets. With a little effort, you can make a big splash in a previously-unnoticed small space.

9. Re-energize a kitchen window

'Get out the paint brush and a can of white paint and give the sill a fresh coat,' suggests Kyle Timothy Blood, then add a roman shade to your kitchen window. (Submitted by Kyle Timothy Home)

"Can't get that windowsill clean? Get out the paint brush and a can of white paint and give the sill a fresh coat to make it look like new," said Blood — the rest of the woodwork can wait. Additionally, add a roman shade or just a header in a whimsical fabric to frame your view.

10. Bright vessels

Bright vessels bring simple cheer, says Blood. (Submitted by Kyle Timothy Home)

Elevate the tone of your tables' tops with colourful, bright, luminous vessels that don't need to be filled with fruit or flowers to look photo-ready.

11. Mid-century pottery

A few pieces of mid-century pottery are on-trend right now, says Blood. (Submitted by Kyle Timothy Home)

All the rage now, a few pieces of mid-century pottery — either original or reproduction — make a fresh, sculptural statement. A little goes a long way, says Blood.

12. Bedroom update

'Layer beds with lots of light textures,' suggests Blood. (Submitted by Kyle Timothy Home)

Both designers recommend updating your master bedroom for spring.

"It's easy to create a spa-like bedroom with new bedding in soft tones or white which always looks fresh, clean and relaxing," said Snow.

"Stash the wool and the down in the cedar chest! Mix and match linen and cotton bedding in various textures and in various whites for a sumptuous feel, whether the bed is made or not," said Blood.

Still need inspiration? Sign up for a Pinterest account, advises Snow. "There are literally thousands of beautiful rooms pictured to browse through."

