Fire crews on P.E.I. responded to a storage facility fire in Frenchfort Saturday night.

According to RCMP P.E.I. Const. Kevin Cormier, the fire call was received at 11:05 p.m. He said the cause of the fire appears to be electrical, adding that the fire is not being treated as suspicious and no one was hurt.

Cormier said he did not know the extent of the damage to the facility.

Frenchfort is located about 15 kilometres northeast of Charlottetown.