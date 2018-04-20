P.E.I. French Language School Board files notice of lawsuit against province

P.E.I.'s French Language School Board has announced it has filed a formal notice to sue the provincial government in order to gain access to federal funds it says it is entitled to.

The board announced its intention at a news conference Friday morning. It is joined in the suit by two parents: Emile Gallant of Charlottetown and Janine Gallant of Abram-Village.

In a news release, the board and the parents said they want the province to stop using federal funds allocated for French-language education for regular operations. It wants the funds used for the needs of the French Language School Board, its students, and Acadian and Francophone communities.

"The province receives these federal funds to meet our needs, but it does not consult us properly, nor does it tell us where the money goes," said board chair Emile Gallant.

