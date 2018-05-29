French Language School Board elections see close races
Elections on Monday saw a new slate of trustees taking a place on P.E.I.'s French Language School Board.
Close 3-way race in Evangeline district
There were acclamations in three of the six districts.
- West Prince: Tammy Shields
- East Prince: Giles Benoit and Diane Shortt
- Eastern Kings-Souris: Lynne Faubert
In the remaining three districts, there were close races in two, with the exception being North Shore, where Stéphane Blanchard easily took the seat with 55 votes to Michelle Pineau's 16.
In Queens County to Eastern Kings district, with two seats available, just three votes separated the battle for the second seat.
- Greg Urier: 111
- Émile Gallant: 68
- Shawn Gallant: 65
The busiest race of the night was in Evangeline. With almost 400 votes cast, there were just eight votes separating the three candidates.
- Darlene Arsenault: 130
- Janine Gallant: 127
- Bonnie Gallant: 122
There were two seats to fill in the Evangeline district, taken by Darlene Arsenault and Janine Gallant.