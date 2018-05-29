French Language School Board elections see close races

Elections on Monday saw a new slate of trustees taking a place on P.E.I.'s French Language School Board.

There were acclamations in three of the six districts.

West Prince: Tammy Shields

East Prince: Giles Benoit and Diane Shortt

Eastern Kings-Souris: Lynne Faubert

In the remaining three districts, there were close races in two, with the exception being North Shore, where Stéphane Blanchard easily took the seat with 55 votes to Michelle Pineau's 16.

In Queens County to Eastern Kings district, with two seats available, just three votes separated the battle for the second seat.

Greg Urier: 111

Émile Gallant: 68

Shawn Gallant: 65

The busiest race of the night was in Evangeline. With almost 400 votes cast, there were just eight votes separating the three candidates.

Darlene Arsenault: 130

Janine Gallant: 127

Bonnie Gallant: 122

There were two seats to fill in the Evangeline district, taken by Darlene Arsenault and Janine Gallant.

