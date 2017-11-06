With the growing popularity of its French language bachelor of education degree, the University of Prince Edward Island is considering raising the bar on language skills required for entry.

French immersion teachers are in high demand, and that's one of the things driving the popularity of the program. With more applicants, the university is looking at assessing language skills in advance of accepting students.

"For 2019-2020, my guess is that the assessments will be taking place before even admission," said program co-ordinator Zain Esseghaier.

Zain Esseghaier expects changes for the 2019-20 academic year. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"We're going to set the bar at a certain level and those who meet the requirements that we have or higher we'll accept them. Those who are close we'll accept them conditionally."

Students who were in French Immersion themselves sometimes need extra support to improve their language skills, said Essegahier, adding talks have begun with the Department of Education, the school boards and Collège de l'Île to improve French language instruction in Grades K to 12.

There are 21 students enrolled in the 12-month program this year, and more are expected next year.