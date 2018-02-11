Islanders can expect more freezing rain today and into tomorrow morning.

Rain, snow and freezing rain Saturday night left many roads icy and slushy this morning.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain should taper off this morning but will come back tonight and into the early morning hours on Monday.

Western P.E.I. has seen significant snowfall overnight and will get some freezing rain tonight that should end after midnight, the national weather forecaster said.