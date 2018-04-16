Freezing rain warning issued for P.E.I.

Environment Canada is warning P.E.I. will see an extended period of freezing rain on Tuesday.

This is the same storm system that wreaked havoc in Ontario over the weekend.

Police in Ontario have reported more than 1,200 traffic accidents and have asked people to cancel non-essential travel.

On P.E.I., the freezing rain will start about 3 a.m., and is not expected to switch over to rain until about noon.

That will be enough for there to be significant buildup of ice on roads and sidewalks. Environment Canada says Islanders should be prepared to adjust to the poor weather conditions when travelling.

More P.E.I. news