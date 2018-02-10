Environment Canada is warning Islanders there will be freezing rain across the province Sunday.

The national weather forecaster has issued warnings for the province that say freezing rain is likely overnight, Sunday morning and again Sunday evening.

Western regions of P.E.I. can expect snowfall of about 10 centimetres overnight and Sunday morning, as well as some freezing rain.

Temperatures will warm up Sunday night allowing the freezing rain to change to rain.

Environment Canada warned road conditions could be hazardous tomorrow morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the agency said.

"Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance."