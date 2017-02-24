P.E.I. is under a freezing rain warning, with icy conditions possible overnight tonight.

Environment Canada says a warm front extending from a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will approach the province Friday night, starting as rain, changing to freezing rain overnight, then to periods of drizzle Saturday morning.

Ice buildup isn't expected to be significant, but driving and walking may become slippery, the weather agency said.

To report severe weather, Islanders can send an email to ec.weatheraspc.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #PEStorm.