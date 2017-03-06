Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for P.E.I. with freezing rain in the forecast for Tuesday night, this time for all three counties.

Queens and Kings counties avoided a freezing rain warning last week.

This week's concern comes following a blast of cold weather over the weekend. Temperatures never got above -10 C on Saturday and Sunday was blustery, with the temperature hitting -5 C but the wind gusting over 60 km/h.

Temperatures will yo-yo

Warmer weather is on the way, but freezing rain is forecast in the transition, and then it will turn colder again by the end of the week.

The precipitation will start as a mixture of snow and ice pellets Tuesday evening and change to freezing rain overnight, continuing into Wednesday morning. That will shift over to rain as the temperature climbs to 7 C.

The weather will start to cool again, dropping into minus double digits again Thursday night.