Highway maintenance workers are checking their gear in preparation for a major ice storm expected to hit P.E.I. overnight.

"We expect we'll probably have to be dealing with some fallen branches, fallen trees, that sort of thing," said Darren Chaisson, director of highway maintenance.

"That's going to be our biggest obstacle: keeping the roads clear of fallen trees and fallen branches, especially with the high winds coming tonight."

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen expects branches will gather between five and 15 millimeters of ice during the overnight storm. The freezing is expected to start around 3 p.m. and continue for about 12 hours.

Chaisson said one good thing about the storm is the worst of it is expected overnight, when there will be lower traffic volumes.