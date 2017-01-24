Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for P.E.I., with the storm expected to begin around 5 p.m. this afternoon. It is expected to continue until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning when it will change to rain as temperatures rise above freezing.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen is warning Islanders that ice accretion, the amount of ice that will freeze to a surface, will compound the problems the storm could cause.

Accretion will range from 5mm in eastern King's County, to 15-20mm in western Prince County.

'Extensive power outages'

Allen is warning residents of O'Leary, Tignish and West Point to prepare for "extensive power outages in addition to the treacherous weather associated with freezing rain when you're driving."

The Confederation bridge has also issued a warning to drivers that there may be travel restrictions between 8 p.m. Tuesday night until 6 p.m. on Wednesday due to high winds.

MORE P.E.I. NEWS | 'Comfort mitts' help people with dementia at the Mount

MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Montague hospital continues visitor restrictions