Freezing rain warnings lifted, high winds force Confederation Bridge restrictions

Environment Canada has lifted freezing rain warnings, which had been in effect for all three counties on P.E.I.

The warnings, which were put in place Monday morning, were lifted at about 11 a.m.

Just before 1 p.m., the Confederation Bridge was briefly closed to all traffic as winds gusted to 132 km/h. It was shortly reopened but restrictions remained in place for other vehicles until the evening.

This was the same weather system that wreaked havoc in Ontario and Quebec.

Public schools were closed on the Island due to the warnings, with the forecast calling for freezing rain about the time the buses would be taking students to schools, but no freezing rain was recorded at Charlottetown Airport.

More P.E.I. News