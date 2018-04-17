Schools closed by freezing rain warning

With a freezing rain warning in effect for all of P.E.I., public schools across the Island have been shut down.

See a full list of cancellations on Storm Centre

Call in your cancellations to 1-877-236-9350

The freezing rain was expected to start in the early morning hours in Charlottetown, but at 6 a.m. only rain had fallen.

But the freezing rain warning, first issued early Monday morning, remains in effect. Freezing rain could start at any time, and possibly continue through the time school buses would be on the road.

A wind advisory has been issued for Confederation Bridge. Traffic restrictions are possible until about 9 p.m.

