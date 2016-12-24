Ice pellets and freezing rain could make driving difficult on P.E.I. Tuesday morning, Environment Canada says.

The weather service issued a special weather statement Saturday for all three counties.

It said a warm front approaching from the west will spread snow across the Island beginning Monday night, which will switch over to rain by Tuesday morning and end Tuesday night.

There will likely be ice pellets and possibly freezing rain during the changeover, which Environment Canada said will give messy conditions.