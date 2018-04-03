Haven't gotten your teeth cleaned in a while? Get them done for free on Saturday

Free teeth cleaning will be offered by dental professionals on Prince Edward Island at an event Saturday called Gift From the Heart.

This will be the second time P.E.I. Dental Hygienists' Association holds the event. Last year, about 70 Islanders received free cleanings.

"It's a day where dental professionals here in P.E.I. can give back to our community by offering free dental cleanings for those individuals who may not have the means to afford regular dental care," said Alison MacDougall, a past president of the association.

The event will be held at Holland College in Charlottetown. People are asked to come to the main entrance on Kent Street starting at 8:30 a.m. Admission is first come, first served.

Last year's event was so popular, MacDougall said some people were turned away. This Saturday's event will have the same capacity of about 70 people.

'Mouths get forgotten'

Dental hygienists are volunteering for the clinic along with dentists, dental assistants, students and community members for a total of about 50 volunteers.

'Not everyone in our community can access regular dental care,' points out Alison MacDougall with the P.E.I. Dental Hygienists' Association.

"It's such a wonderful feeling to be able to give people a nice, fresh clean smile," MacDougall said. "It's such an important part of our overall health, and sometimes our mouths get forgotten."

MacDougall estimates the free service provided Saturday to be worth $150 to $180 per person.

"Not everyone in our community can access regular dental care — we are very blessed so many people are willing to come together and make that happen," MacDougall said.

The free clinic will also be doing some oral cancer screening and providing education.

Gift From the Heart began as a national event a decade ago, MacDougall said. Now, every province participates, and it coincides with National Dental Hygienists' Week, which begins April 7.

