A Summerside store that provides free items for those in need has until the end of the month to move from its present location and may have to close if it cannot find a new place.

"We always knew it was temporary space. We just kept our fingers crossed that it would keep going," said Belinda Woods, the Free Store's founder.

The building the store is located in was recently sold, and Woods said she received an email from the building's new owners last week telling her that they have other plans for the space.

As a result, she has to move out of the basement space in the National Bank building on Water Street by July 31.

"It is such short notice that it is a real worry that we will have to just close," Woods said. "That's the only option that we have."

Worried about families, inventory

Given that the store offers items, such as furniture, toys and clothing, for free, Woods needs to find a new location that can also provide store space for free.

She said the current 1,300 square-foot store space is full of items.

"It's just incredible how many things have been donated," she said.

If the store has to close, Woods is worried about the families it serves but also what will happen with the inventory.

"I could take the option of putting it into storage. But the last thing I would ever want to do is put it in the landfill. I want people to be able to use it," she said.

Serves about 200 people per opening

Woods works full-time and only opens the store two days a month. She started the service in December to help families with Christmas, but the store has remained open due to demand. She said about 200 people go to the store each time it is open.

The store is next scheduled to be open Tuesday evening.