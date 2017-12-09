Sharpen the skates and lace up, there are some free skating events coming your way.

Seven rinks across Prince Edward Island, and hundreds more across Canada, will have free skate times on Sunday, Dec. 10, in celebration of Canada 150.

Randy Cooper, president of the Pownal Minor Hockey Association, says the day's event is for all ages and skill levels and there will be free hot chocolate to warm up the skaters.

"We thought it was great to be able to participate in the program," he said. "We have a twin ice-pad facility in Pownal and its great, there's been lots of celebrations across the province and across Canada all season so we thought we'd join in on the fun."

Free skates are happening at these locations across the province:

Evangeline Recreation Centre — 1 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Bedeque and Area Recreation Centre — 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Charlottetown, Eastlink Centre — 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Pownal Sports Centre — 3:50 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.

Souris, Eastern Kings Sportsplex — 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Summerside, Credit Union Place — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tyne Valley Community Sports Centre — 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

"It's just a great day to come out and celebrate Canada's 150th birthday," Cooper said.

Skaters should bring their own skates.