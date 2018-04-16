Free film screenings across P.E.I. on Wednesday

Islanders will be able to take in some top-rated Canadian films for free Wednesday, including a couple of Oscar nominees, as part of the fifth annual National Canadian Film Day.

Six different films are being screened in communities across P.E.I., most in local libraries.

"We try to do them a lot in our rural areas, where people might not have access to go to a film theatre," said Grace Dawson, a regional librarian and works at the Montague Library.

Here's what's on, where.

Mi'kmaq Family Resource Centre – Maudie, 10 a.m.

St. Peters Library – Picture Day and Birth of a Family, 4 p.m.

Kensington Library – Window Horses, 4 p.m.

Summerside Library – The Breadwinner, 4 p.m.

Murray River Library – Maudie, 6 p.m.

Copper Bottom Brewery – Long Time Running, 6 p.m.

"It just provides people with access to Canadian films that they might not normally have access to ... all the films being made by our wonderful Canadian filmmakers," Dawson said. "We have some pretty talented people in Canada and this is a great way to see the work that they're doing."

Admission to the movies is first come, first served.

More details on the Canadian Film Day website.

