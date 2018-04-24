Updated
Frank Dew banned for life from dealing in mutual funds
The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada has banned Frank Dew for life from dealing in mutual funds in Canada, in connection with frauds he committed at a business he ran in Charlottetown.
Dew is serving 4 ½-year sentence for fraud
Dew was sentenced in June to 4 ½-years in prison after pleading guilty to 26 counts of fraud. The frauds were worth almost $3 million.
The MFDA panel ruling was delivered Friday. It dealt with only two allegations: that Dew misappropriated $37,000 from two clients, and failed to cooperate with an MFDA investigation.
In addition to the lifetime prohibition, Dew was fined $124,000 and charged costs of $5,000.
An MFDA hearing for Dew's partner, David Cudmore, is scheduled for May 3.