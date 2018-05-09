Fox beats cow in battle over P.E.I. provincial animal

The red fox has won over the Holstein cow in the P.E.I. Legislature.

A bill to recognize the fox, which already appears on the province's coat of arms, as a provincial emblem passed second reading in the house Tuesday night.

The private member's bill, introduced by independent MLA Bush Dumville, received a lot of attention at the end of April when Liberal MLA Alan McIsaac introduced an amendment to have the Holstein cow be the Island's animal.

That amendment was unanimously withdrawn.

The fox idea is the culmination of several years of work by an elementary school class in Montague. Dumville said he's looking forward to speaking with those students.

The bill still has to be called for third reading before it can receive royal assent.

