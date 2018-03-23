Should you or shouldn't you use your four-way hazard lights when driving in a winter storm? It's a question the Island's police forces can't even agree on.

On Thursday, with whiteout conditions for several hours in the afternoon across P.E.I., police were advising motorists to stay off the roads and exercise caution if they were driving.

But, there was a little mixed messaging on whether drivers should use their four-way flashers while driving slowly and in low-visibility conditions, sparking debate on whether it was legal and whether it should be done even if it was.

RCMP say no

The P.E.I. RCMP traffic account tweeted on Thursday that Islanders shouldn't use their four-way flashers.

PLEASE do not use your hazard lights because there is snow falling... hazard lights are for when your vehicle is stranded at roadside or other emergency. Turning your headlights to the ON position is sufficient when driving in poor conditions IE. fog or snowstorms Cst. Parsons pic.twitter.com/2lzgYHGsxk — @RCMPPEITraffic

It is posted under the Prince Edward Island government website. See Rules of the Road.....Cst. Arsenault pic.twitter.com/fGGUJEuANq — @RCMPPEITraffic

Kensington police say yes

Kensington Police Service, meanwhile, reminded drivers to in fact use their four-way flashers in the hazardous conditions in a Facebook live video they posted while driving Thursday afternoon (seen in the video at 2:20 and 7:35).

'Extreme' weather events

So what is the law?

Graham Miner, director of the province's highway safety division, said four-way flashers are allowed to be used by moving vehicles in "extreme hazards."

"I think probably where a little bit of the confusion comes from is that it's only during extreme events that are very dangerous to other traffic and so on that you're allowed to use those hazard lights while the vehicle is in motion," Miner said.

'If they're being used all the time, then they become meaningless to the traveling public.' — Graham Miner

Whiteout conditions would be considered an extreme event, Miner said. But he added that they should otherwise only be used when pulled over on the side of the road.

"If they're being used all the time, then they become meaningless to the traveling public," he said. "It's almost like emergency lights on vehicles, they're only allowed to be used when there's true emergencies, if they were being used all the time, then I don't think the public would pay attention to them any longer."

Funeral processions also allowed

Four-ways are also allowed for funeral processions, which are actually illegal to pass through if you are driving behind, Miner said, and drivers in the opposite direction slow down or pull over to the side of the road while the processions goes by.

Miner said after all the confusion over the law, he would be updating the language on the government website to note the Highway Traffic Act allows for four-way flashers in extreme weather conditions.

Other provinces have similar laws to P.E.I., and advise drivers to slow down, drive according to the conditions and pull over if necessary in bad weather.

