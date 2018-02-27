Port authority to run urban market in Founders Hall building

The Charlottetown Port Authority plans to open an urban market in the main floor of the former Founders Hall on the city's waterfront.

The port authority describes it as a beautiful space with lots of potential. It has signed a two-year lease with an option to renew.

The authority is still looking for vendors for the space. The focus will be on local products and the idea is to expand the downtown business area.

The building's owner, Paul Madden, announced plans for an urban market there last spring, with a focus on food, but suggested at the time he was more interested in developing it than operating it.