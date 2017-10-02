When P.E.I. Humane Society shelter attendant Jossie Ehler got married in September, some extra-special guests helped the bride and her attendants get ready — three orphan kittens Ehler and her fiancé had been fostering.

Ehler wedded Liam Gauthier Sept. 10.

"Of course we had to have my foster kittens hanging around just to help ease the stress and we're all such huge animal lovers, so it was just so fitting!" Ehler said.

"Any animal-lover will tell you that petting a kitten or a dog is super-relaxing," the 27-year-old said. "It made such a lovely start to the day."

The Humane Society published the photos Friday and the kittens — Billy Nye, Neil and Einstein — were adopted right away.

'We love it'

However, the shelter receives dozens of orphan kittens every year and is always looking for foster parents as well as forever homes for them, Elher said. The kittens are sometimes abandoned by their mothers, or the mothers have been accidentally killed.

Neil snuggles in to the bride's neck Sept. 10. (Brady McCloskey Photography)

Neil the orphan kitten makes a guest appearance in Jossie Ehler's wedding photos. (Brady McCloskey Photography)

Billy Nye made himself available to be patted as Jossie Ehler and her bridesmaids got ready for her wedding Sept. 10. (Brady McCloskey Photography)

She and her now-husband have been fostering orphan kittens for two years, Ehler added, often getting up every few hours to feed them by bottle.

"All volunteer based of course, but we have a lot of fun with it," she said. "We love it ... if any animal lover out there wants to try it, please contact us."

Ehler and her husband also had a special ring bearer — a shelter alumnus dog named Divot.

Three of Ehler's five bridesmaids were fellow Humane Society coworkers.

'It made such a lovely start to the day,' says Jossie Ehler with foster kittens Neil and Billy Nye on her wedding day. (Brady McCloskey Photography)