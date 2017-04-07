The board that advises Parks Canada has recommended that Port-la-Joye-Fort Amherst National Historic site keep the word Amherst as part of its name — despite the request of a Mi'kmaq grand chief from P.E.I. to remove it.

An excerpt from the September meeting of the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada notes that the board "could not recommend that the historic place name of Fort Amherst be removed from the official name of the national historic site, noting that the designation is based, in part, on the fact that the location served as a seat of government for the British from 1758 to 1768."

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada said it could not recommend removing Amherst from the name of the site. (CBC)

"Additionally, the historic place name of Fort Amherst is intimately associated with the expulsion of the Acadians in 1758," it continues.

'Reconciliation means more than saying I'm sorry'

The request to remove the name was made by Keptin John Joe Sark, who asked Parks Canada to drop the reference to General Jeffery Amherst — saying Amherst was a tyrant and an enemy of the Indigenous people.

Historians have found evidence in correspondence with others in the British military in the 1700s that Amherst advocated spreading the smallpox virus to aboriginal people using blankets. However, there is no direct evidence Amherst handed out smallpox-infected blankets himself.

Sark says he is encouraged by a recommendation to possibly include a historic Mi'kmaq name for the site in the name. (CBC)

Sark is unhappy about the recommendation.

"Reconciliation means more than saying I'm sorry. There also has to be a commitment to make amends for the harm done to our people. Removing General Jeffery Amherst's name from the national Rocky Point would be an excellent start."

Name could be revised to include Indigenous name

The board does, however, make a recommendation that pleases Sark — to consult with the Mi'kmaq of P.E.I. to see if there is an historic Mi'kmaq name for the site.

The board suggested the name of the site could be revised to include that name.

Sark has sent names for consideration.

On Friday, Parks Canada released a statement saying it has accepted the board's recommendation.

"Parks Canada will report back to the HSMBC and, if a suitable name is identified, the HSMBC will consider whether the official name of the site should be changed to include the Mi'kmaw place name," according to the statement.