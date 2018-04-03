'I could write a book': What life after legislature is like for some former MLAs

What's life like after legislature?

For some former MLAs, the transition back to private life is a sigh of relief, as they can spend time with family and leave politics at the door.

Though for others, even after resigning and pulling themselves away from politics, old habits die hard.

CBC News spoke with several former MLAs that served across the decades to hear their thoughts about leaving public office behind.

Doug Currie

"I was very interested in doing something else as a career, and as we get a little older those windows start to close," said former Liberal cabinet minister Doug Currie.

Currie, the most recent departure from the House, was first elected in 2007 and resigned in October, 2017. His seat was then filled by the Green's Hannah Bell in the District 11 byeelection.

The transition into private life, after 10 years as a sitting MLA, Currie said, was like going from an "extremely intense pace" to "basically just dropping completely off."

'I'm extremely present now as a father, I'm in the moment,' says Doug Currie. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

Since he left government he's kept himself busy volunteering for multiple organizations, but the move has allowed him to spend more time with his children.

"When I look back at my career in public office, your schedule is so intense and so rapid you don't really enjoy the people in your life or the people around you," he said.

"When you're in public office, your mind is racing you're going from one thing to another. I'm extremely present now as a father, I'm in the moment."

Currie's next chapter is undecided.

Pat Mella

Former P.E.I. PC Leader Pat Mella served as an MLA for 10 years between 1993 and 2003 and during her first go in government she was the sole Opposition member — 31 Liberal members to one Conservative.

A decade in office was enough for her, she said.

"I was pretty well exhausted, to be totally honest. I just had nothing more to give," she said.

"As women we try to continue all the things we're supposed to be doing as women and on top of that do whatever our public office asks of us."

Mella took on several new roles following her time with government, unable to fully leave politics or government work behind. One of her most recent roles was as one of the members heading the school review process.

At one time, Pat Mella served as the only member of Opposition. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

She said it's hard for some MLAs to leave politics at the door after resigning.

"It's hard to get your mind out of politics, once you've been in it, I can tell you that," she said.

"It was a big difference, of course, not to be involved in a lot of decisions but that was fine with me."

Ron MacKinley

Ron MacKinley, one of the longest-serving MLAs at 29 years, said his transition back to public life was "no different."

"The phone calls are still coming believe it or not two years later, you don't see much difference," he said.

The former Liberal MLA was in office from 1985-2015 and resigned just prior to the last general election. Like Mella, at one time he served as the lone Opposition member — 26 Conservatives to one Liberal.

Part of what made the transition back to private life easy, he said, was that he always felt like himself even when he was elected.

If you're going to stay elected for 30 years, you don't want to change from the day you got elected," says Ron MacKinley. (Ron MacKinley/Facebook)

"That's what you gotta be. If you're going to stay elected for 30 years, you don't want to change from the day you got elected," he said.

Now he's only as busy as he wants to be, he said, but still hears from constituents. He said he generally doesn't miss the legislature, but he does recall many times sparring with the Conservatives over many years.

"Everyday I was in the House was a memory, you remember something. I could write a book, it would be a mile-long, the pages!" he laughed.

Herb Dickieson

Herb Dickieson was the the first NDP member elected in the province, serving as the MLA and Leader of the New Democratic Party on P.E.I. during the Binns government in 1996-2000.

Leaving public office wasn't a chore for him, he said, because he's been involved with the party since he was 18 years old right up to present day.

"Once you've been smitten by the New Democrats, it's hard to sever that relationship," he said.

Herb Dickieson was the the first NDP member elected in the province. (Herb Dickieson/Facebook)

The family doctor picked up his practice where he left off following the 2000 election, remaining as leader of the party for several years afterward.

Though he retired from medicine in 2017, he said he now has more time "to do the things I want to do" which means growing the party in the province.

