A former Charlottetown Islanders player has been sentenced after pleading guilty to an impaired driving offence.

Charges were laid against 20-year-old Adam Peter Marsh following an incident in Charlottetown in November.

Marsh left the team several days after the incident.

In February, Marsh pleaded guilty during a court appearance in Ontario. He was fined $1,000 and lost his drivers licence for a year.

More P.E.I. News