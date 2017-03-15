A Charlottetown tech start-up is aiming to be at the "leading edge" of website management.

Forestry.io is a content management tool for websites. Once a website has been designed, Forestry.io can be used to keep it updated.

Co-founder Scott Gallant says the service only launched four months ago, and it already has 5,000 users worldwide.

"We see this as the future of the web," he said. "In a few years, we think, no developer will use a site like Wordpress and, all developers will use the platforms that we support and we just want to be at the leading edge of that."

The company was accepted into the accelerator program Tech Stars, which offered three months of mentoring and $125,000 US in financial support.

Hiring more staff

Six people are employed now with Forestry.io, Gallant said, and they're looking to hire a programmer, a designer and some administrative help in the next few months.

Gallant hopes to eventually take the company public, like Ottawa-based Shopify did a couple of years ago.

"We'd like to hire some of the brightest minds in the region, and build really cool products and build a world-class business from here."