The very dry conditions on the Island are affecting whether people can have campfires in provincial and national parks.

As of Saturday at noon, the forest fire index was considered high across most of P.E.I. and moderate in northeastern parts of the province.

In the national park, campfires are not allowed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., in areas with a high index.

For provincial parks, no campfires are allowed where the index is high or greater.

The index is currently high for Central-Southeastern and Western P.E.I. Northeastern P.E.I. is moderate. (Government of P.E.I.)

There is currently no ban on campfires in the province but campgrounds and municipalities may have their own rules on to adhere to, so make sure to check before building one.

Burning permits, which apply to open burning of debris like grass, brush and leaves, are invalid in areas where the index is high.

You don't need a burning permit to have a small campfire used for cooking or warmth as long as it is safely and properly constructed.

If you are setting up a campfire make sure to follow these guidelines:

Have water and fire-fighting tools at the ready

Fires should be in an enclosed pit, or outdoor fireplace with spark catchers

Extinguish the fire completely when you are done

Any damage done because of a fire is the responsibility of those that built it

Keep up to date with the fire index here.